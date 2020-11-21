Sports & Play
Karen Longwell
Posted 6 hours ago
wayne gretzky winery

You can go skating outdoors at Wayne Gretzky's winery in Niagara this winter

A drive through the country for a day trip to wine country doesn't just have to be for the summer and fall. A fun, outdoor activity awaits in Niagara this winter on an ice rink at a winery named after The Great One – Wayne Gretzky.

Wayne Gretzky Estates, located in Niagara-on-the-Lake, is opening their skating rink for a limited number of people this year.

The former NHL star became a part-owner in the winery with Andrew Peller Ltd. in 2017. The wine and the ice rink are branded with his famous hockey jersey number and trademark No. 99.

wayne gretzky winery

The ice rink at Wayne Gretzky Estates is branded with the famous No. 99.

The 5,000 square foot rink, which first opened in December 2017, is going to be a bit different this year due to the pandemic. The maximum capacity is 25 people and skaters must wear masks on the rink, said Riley McGilvray, marketing coordinator for Wayne Gretzky Estates, Trius Winery, Peller Estates and Thirty Bench.

Guests must book a one-hour timeslot for the rink. The timeslot costs $5 per person and includes one hour on the rink and a reserved table for up to six guests, said McGilvray. Guests are encouraged to bring their own skates but there are rentals available for $10. The skates are sanitized before and after guest use.

wayne gretzky winery

It is recommended people bring their own skates but there are rentals available. 

Other activities at the winery include trying wine and shareable food items at the new Wayne Gretzky Estates Tasting Hall, taking a 45-minute interactive seminar where you can learn how to make three delicious cocktails, or taking a tour of the property including the underground barrel cellar.

For those who want to stay outside, the Whisky Bar Patio will be open for wine, beer, cocktails and food.

wayne gretzky winery

The rink will be open in early December, weather permitting. 

The rink is slated to open in early December depending on the weather. The temperature must be cold enough to keep the rink frozen.

Fun fact: there is a Loonie, placed by Wayne Gretzky himself, located in concrete at centre ice, said McGilvray.

Wayne Gretzky Estates 

