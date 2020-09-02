Employee at another GoodLife Fitness in Toronto tests positive for COVID-19

Another GoodLife Fitness location has reported an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The gym at the corner of Yonge and Finch sent out an e-mail to members today to warn them about an infected employee, who was at the GoodLife gym between Aug. 24 and 28.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are informing all Members who were in the Club at the same time as the affected Associate," read the e-mail from the fitness chain.

According to the message, the employee wore a mask during their scheduled shifts and adhered to physical distancing bylaws.

The gym at 5650 Yonge St. remains open to members and staff.

However, employees at the gym are being advised not to conduct group or personal classes outside of the location for the next 14 days.

Just yesterday, a second employee at the Heartland Town Centre GoodLife tested positive for COVID-19 following a first case, which was announced last Friday. The gym remains open.

Meanwhile, the GoodLife at Brampton Gateway has reopened after shutting down abruptly mid-August when an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 11.