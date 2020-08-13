Popular Orangetheory Fitness location abruptly shuts down in Toronto

Another gym quietly bit the dust Toronto recently, it seems, without any sort of public notice — save for a notice of termination from their landlord posted to the front door.

Members of Orangetheory Fitness have been unable to access the chain's 423 Danforth Avenue location since, well since March, when all fitness centres closed under government orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They became curious about what was going on, however, when gyms got the greenlight to resume operations in Toronto on July 31, when the city entered Stage 3 of Ontario's economic reopening plan.

While it's up to each company to decide upon whether or not they'll reopen all locations and when, most member-based businesses like Orangetheory have been forthcoming with their customers about any future plans.

Orangetheory Danforth has yet to reopen, or communicate anything publicly about when it might reopen its doors, but members have told us by email that staff members have privately confirmed the gym's closure upon inquiry.

This makes sense, given the notice of lease termination posted to the fitness studio's front door in July.

As of Thursday, the company's website states the location is "temporarily closed," and the Danforth-specific Facebook page continues to post daily, mostly about the company's home workout programs.

After repeated attempts to contact the company, Orangetheory Fitness Ontario Regional Director Jennifer Cheong got back to us today to explain what's going on.

"We recently sent communication to our member base that we are unfortunately not able to reopen the Danforth location at this time," she said.

"We have been working with our landlord to reach an agreement that will allow the studio to viably reopen post-closure, but have been unable to do so."

Fortunately for Orangetheory diehards (and there are a lot of them), the company has more than two dozen other locations across the GTA — and we can't count Danforth out for good just yet.

"We are actively working on a relocation strategy and do plan to reopen the Danforth studio in the future so that we can continue serving the community," said Cheong. "Until that time, all memberships will remain on freeze and we are reaching out to the member base so that we can discuss options until such time as the Danforth studio can reopen."