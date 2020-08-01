Sports & Play
Sami Chazonoff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
goodlife fitness

GoodLife Fitness wants Ontario to make an exception to 50 person gathering limit

With Toronto entering Stage 3 on Friday, GoodLife clubs in Toronto, Mississauga and Brampton are now open.

While under Stage 3 guidelines, indoor gatherings can reach no more than 50 people, and GoodLife, which is the largest fitness club brand in Canada, has asked the province to allow them to increase the number of people working out inside their larger gyms.

"We can confirm that GoodLife has submitted a proposal to the Ontario Provincial Government requesting an increased capacity in our larger Ontario clubs beyond the current 50-person indoor gathering limit," said Jason Sheridan, the senior vice president of operations at GoodLife.

But since the proposal is still under consideration, Sheridan says they "cannot provide additional details at this time."

While they wait and hope for approval of this request, GoodLife has been updating their safety and cleaning practices to reach "The GoodLife Standard" of cleanliness, according to their website.

Some of their new cleaning practices and protocols include deep cleaning just before reopening, touch point disinfections, dedicated cleaning times, and protective barriers at designated locations where associates and members meet.

Hand sanitizer stations have also been strategically placed throughout each club and GoodLife associates will be required to wear masks except when actively teaching a class.

They are also insisting that members book workouts online and are required to line-up outside the club upon their arrival.

There are just under 20 GoodLife clubs in Toronto and all opened on Friday.

