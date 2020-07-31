Gyms are now open in Toronto as we enter Stage 3

Gyms are officially open today in Toronto. If your lockdown workout has consisted mostly of moving from the couch to the fridge, this is some good news.

While many gyms are back in business as Toronto enters Stage 3, not all fitness centres are ready to open just yet: many are waiting until next week before welcoming clients again.

Given all the sweaty and heavy breathing that typically happens during a lifting session, gyms are adhering to a number of safety measures to make sure the only thing you'll be getting is a good workout.

Some of the gyms now open in Toronto include a lot of the bigger chains

The biggest fitness chain in Canada is reopening all of its locations today. Expect reduced gym capacity, a mandatory online booking system, and a "30-minute Club Reset after each hour of Member activity."

The Y has now opened seven of its locations across Toronto and Peel. Equipment will be at least 8 feet apart, with Plexiglass at entry points, and screening before entry. They'll still be providing strength training and cardio in individual spaces, group fitness classes, and personal training.

A new booking system has been introduced to cap the number of Y members at a time. Showers and indoor pools will remain closed.

This popular fitness chain has reopened all of its location. Capacity is limited to 50 people, as per the bylaw, but no appointment is required to workout, meaning it's a first come first serve basis.

Masks aren't mandatory while working out, and locker room and showers will be open, but with limited capacity. Members are required to clean their equipment before and after using them.

This budget gym chain has reopened, and as of August 1, will make it mandatory for everyone to wear masks at all times. According to the gym, that doesn't including during workouts.

Boutique fitness clubs have also reopened

This gym near Yonge-Dundas Square has made a number of changes for physical distancing, including reducing the facility's capacity by 40 per cent. Temperature checks, touchless entries, touchless reception, hospital-grade MERV 13 air filters, Plexiglass dividers have all been added.

Face masks are mandatory in common spaces, but not necessarily during classes. Locker room showers must be booked in advance.

Next week more gyms will be reopening

It's best to contact your favourite gym directly to find out specifics about their policies, opening dates and time.