Toronto is getting a giant inflatable entertainment complex

If you're looking for the perfect place for a party, date night or just a fun outing with a group of pals, there is a unique new entertainment complex opening up in Toronto next month that will have you quite literally jumping for joy.

The Bubble will be a 10,000-square-foot space full of inflatable fun, with features ranging from an obstacle course and rock climbing wall to giant 15-foot slides to play around on.

You can even test out some flips and tricks on a massive air pillow similar to the kind snowboard pros practice their jumps with.

Sneak peek!

A post shared by The Bubble (@thebubble_to) on

The building will also house activities like laser tag, and will have a selection of more than 50 arcade games for those that aren't about all of that physical exertion stuff.

And, of course, there will be a bar and restaurant on site for visitors to grab some snacks and drinks after they've tired themselves out.

The concept is similar to other courses like Ninjaz Canada in Vaughan and Pursuit OCR in Etobicoke, and is from the same people behind party destination Playtime Bowl and indoor skating facility Rinx (the latter of which it shares a building with).

The inflatable course can be found at 65 Orfus Road near Dufferin and Lawrence come March.

The Bubble

