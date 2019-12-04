Here's a list of all the DJ skate nights in Toronto this winter

Harbourfront Centre has finally released its list of all the DJ skate nights taking place at its free lakeside outdoor rink this winter.

The music at the city's favourite rink will range from house to disco, from pop to dancehall, inspiring residents to show off their moves at the Saturday night parties.

The lineup highlights local acts, like queer Indigenous DJ Fawn Big Canoe (January 8), Dr. Jay de Soca Prince (February 8) and an ice drag show hosted by Yohomo.

The event series kicks off the second Saturday of December with a group of DJs from Canada and the arctic circle as part of the city's Festival of Cool.

The rest of the performance schedule includes:

So get ready to layer up, strap on your skates and dance the night away from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. every Saturday between December 14 and February 15.

There will also be a special New Year's Eve party edition until 1 a.m. on January 1, featuring the city's Goin' Steady DJs and Get It Together, who will be playing the best dance hits from the last century.

If you don't manage to catch the festivities at the Harbourfront, Toronto's new Union Station rink will be hosting similar skate dance parties every Friday and Saturday night.