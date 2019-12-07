The 10 cheapest sun destinations you can fly to from Toronto this winter

As Toronto weather gets gloomier and roadside snow piles get higher (and dirtier), it's completely reasonable to daydream about jetting off to somewhere warm to absorb some much-needed vitamin D and wait out the winter.

If you're considering turning those daydreams into a reality, global travel search engine KAYAK has just released a list of sunny destinations that you can fly to from Toronto without putting a major dent in your savings account.

When the family dinner conversation turns to how you can afford to travel so much when you're still paying off student loans. pic.twitter.com/XeCm0zH2ii — KAYAK (@KAYAK) December 4, 2019

The list goes beyond your typical all-inclusive hot spots with exotic locales like Portugal, Colombia and the Cayman Islands, which offer not just beaches, but awesome cultural experiences as well:

Ponta Delgada (Azores), Portugal - $398 CAD median roundtrip airfare

Belize City, Belize - $516 CAD median roundtrip airfare

Lajes (Azores), Portugal - $532 CAD median roundtrip airfare

Bogota, Colombia - $564 CAD median roundtrip airfare

Quito, Ecuador - $566 CAD median roundtrip airfare

George Town, Cayman Islands - $581CAD median roundtrip airfare

Panama City, Panama - $589 CAD median roundtrip airfare

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago - $592 CAD median roundtrip airfare

Cartagena, Colombia - $593 CAD median roundtrip airfare

San Salvador, El Salvador - $597 CAD median roundtrip airfare

Though last-minute flight deals are occasionally a thing, it's best to book ASAP at these prices if you're seriously thinking of some tropical time away.