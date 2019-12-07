Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
last minute vacation deals

The 10 cheapest sun destinations you can fly to from Toronto this winter

As Toronto weather gets gloomier and roadside snow piles get higher (and dirtier), it's completely reasonable to daydream about jetting off to somewhere warm to absorb some much-needed vitamin D and wait out the winter.

If you're considering turning those daydreams into a reality, global travel search engine KAYAK has just released a list of sunny destinations that you can fly to from Toronto without putting a major dent in your savings account.

The list goes beyond your typical all-inclusive hot spots with exotic locales like Portugal, Colombia and the Cayman Islands, which offer not just beaches, but awesome cultural experiences as well:

  • Ponta Delgada (Azores), Portugal - $398 CAD median roundtrip airfare
  • Belize City, Belize - $516 CAD median roundtrip airfare
  • Lajes (Azores), Portugal - $532 CAD median roundtrip airfare
  • Bogota, Colombia - $564 CAD median roundtrip airfare
  • Quito, Ecuador - $566 CAD median roundtrip airfare
  • George Town, Cayman Islands - $581CAD median roundtrip airfare
  • Panama City, Panama - $589 CAD median roundtrip airfare
  • Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago - $592 CAD median roundtrip airfare
  • Cartagena, Colombia - $593 CAD median roundtrip airfare
  • San Salvador, El Salvador - $597 CAD median roundtrip airfare

Though last-minute flight deals are occasionally a thing, it's best to book ASAP at these prices if you're seriously thinking of some tropical time away.

