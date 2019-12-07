The 10 cheapest sun destinations you can fly to from Toronto this winter
As Toronto weather gets gloomier and roadside snow piles get higher (and dirtier), it's completely reasonable to daydream about jetting off to somewhere warm to absorb some much-needed vitamin D and wait out the winter.
If you're considering turning those daydreams into a reality, global travel search engine KAYAK has just released a list of sunny destinations that you can fly to from Toronto without putting a major dent in your savings account.
When the family dinner conversation turns to how you can afford to travel so much when you're still paying off student loans. pic.twitter.com/XeCm0zH2ii— KAYAK (@KAYAK) December 4, 2019
The list goes beyond your typical all-inclusive hot spots with exotic locales like Portugal, Colombia and the Cayman Islands, which offer not just beaches, but awesome cultural experiences as well:
Though last-minute flight deals are occasionally a thing, it's best to book ASAP at these prices if you're seriously thinking of some tropical time away.
Michiel Ton in Belize
Join the conversation Load comments