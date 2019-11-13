Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
don cherry tucker carlson

Don Cherry went on Tucker Carlson and it was hard to watch

What better way to prove you're not actually a rambling racist than to go on Fox News with one of America's most famous, right-wing populist poster boys?

Freshly-fired Canadian hockey commentator Don Cherry, 85, joined U.S. cable news personality Tucker Carlson for an interview on Tuesday night to discuss his latest controversial rant.

"So, I mean, I think what you were saying... that people who move to Canada ought to at least nod at the traditions of Canada," said Carlson of the comments that got Cherry released from his longtime position as co-host of Coach's Corner.

"Well, don't ask me, and the big thing is I should have said — if I had to come through, if I had to have been smart and protected myself, I should have said 'Everybody should be wearing a Poppy,'" replied Cherry.

Instead, what Cherry said during Saturday evening's Hockey Night in Canada broadcast was that "you people" — referring to immigrants, specifically in Toronto — don't wear poppies. 

"You people that come here, you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple of bucks for poppies or something like that," said Cherry in the rant that got him canned.

"These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada."

Sportsnet announced that Cherry had "stepped down" from his post on Monday afternoon, sparking a new wave of outrage among people who feel that his comments were justified.

Carlson is most-definitely one of those people.

The Tucker Carlson Tonight host went beyond defending Cherry's position during Tuesday's interview — he went so far as to allege that critics of the former NHL coach are "fascists" with "no real feelings."

Cherry, who stands by the words that got him fired, tried to explain to Carlson that critics were offended by the words "you people," as they "are very sensitive like that."

"Well, they're not — I mean, if I can just clarify, they're not sensitive at all," interjected Carlson. "They are fascists... they actually have no real feelings. They are faking their outrage."

Even Cherry seemed taken aback by Carlson's outburst, his jaw slack as the Fox News host popped off on Canadian fascists.

"They're trying to crush you because they want to exert power, because it makes them feel big, when actually inside they are small," continued Carlson, prompting a nod from Cherry. "But, just to clarify, you didn't — did you mean to say something hateful?" 

"No," replied Cherry. "I didn't."

True as this may be, the longtime face of Hockey Night in Canada offended a lot of people, some of whose immigrant relatives fought alongside Canada in WWII.

Appearing on Carlson's show did Cherry no favours in terms of proving to Canada that his comments were merely "patriotic."

"Is it just me or is Tucker Carlson the first stop for any racist or white supremacist who feels slighted?" commented one Twitter user. "Don Cherry has a history of prejudice remarks. Glad to see him go."

