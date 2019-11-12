Don Cherry was just offered a new job in Russia

The Canadian broadcasting industry's loss is a Russian professional hockey team's gain, apparently.

Don Cherry, the legendary commentator who was fired by Sportsnet on Monday for making offensive comments about immigrants after more than 35 years of hosting Coach's Corner on Hockey Night in Canada, has been been offered a new job.

In Moscow.

"Hey, Don Cherry, We heard that you were fired. It's not good!" reads a tweet published by the official, verified Twitter account of HC Dynamo Moscow.

"Come to Russia, we need an analyst for Dynamo TV who could talk whatever he thinks. We love old soldiers," it continues. "And we will make a nice suit! We hope you agree."

Dynamo Moscow is part of the Kontinental Hockey League — Russia's NHL, essentially. Its games are broadcast nationally and in 32 other countries, according to the league's website.

Moving to Russia could certainly give the 85-year-old sportscaster a new platform, but it is unknown how sincere the invitation is.

Cherry has yet to respond to the hockey team's tweet, and the retired NHL coach is not known to speak or understand Russian.

Canadians on both sides of the "should Don Cherry have been fired?" debate are amused by the offer, nonetheless.

"Is this Hockey Night in Russia?"

-Don Cherry, 1996 pic.twitter.com/zz8wJ4EorI — David Cohen (@explorionary) November 12, 2019

"First episode of Comrades Corner: Don talks about how he feels about European and Russian hockey players... Don is never seen or heard from again," joked one.

"Someone should tell them that there's not much Don hates more than a Russian," said another.

Cherry said on Monday afternoon that, while he appreciates the support of fans who are fighting to see him reinstated, he stands by the controversial rant that got him fired.

"I meant every word I said and I don't take it back," said the longtime Coach's Corner co-host of his controversial statement Monday night.

"If I have to turn into a tame robot to keep my job, I don't think people would like that. I refuse to knuckle under and so I'm fired."