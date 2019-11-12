Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
don cherry russia

Don Cherry was just offered a new job in Russia

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Canadian broadcasting industry's loss is a Russian professional hockey team's gain, apparently.

Don Cherry, the legendary commentator who was fired by Sportsnet on Monday for making offensive comments about immigrants after more than 35 years of hosting Coach's Corner on Hockey Night in Canada, has been been offered a new job.

In Moscow.

"Hey, Don Cherry, We heard that you were fired. It's not good!" reads a tweet published by the official, verified Twitter account of HC Dynamo Moscow

"Come to Russia, we need an analyst for Dynamo TV who could talk whatever he thinks. We love old soldiers," it continues. "And we will make a nice suit! We hope you agree."

Dynamo Moscow is part of the Kontinental Hockey League — Russia's NHL, essentially. Its games are broadcast nationally and in 32 other countries, according to the league's website.

Moving to Russia could certainly give the 85-year-old sportscaster a new platform, but it is unknown how sincere the invitation is.

Cherry has yet to respond to the hockey team's tweet, and the retired NHL coach is not known to speak or understand Russian.

Canadians on both sides of the "should Don Cherry have been fired?" debate are amused by the offer, nonetheless.

"First episode of Comrades Corner: Don talks about how he feels about European and Russian hockey players... Don is never seen or heard from again," joked one.

"Someone should tell them that there's not much Don hates more than a Russian," said another.

Cherry said on Monday afternoon that, while he appreciates the support of fans who are fighting to see him reinstated, he stands by the controversial rant that got him fired.

"I meant every word I said and I don't take it back," said the longtime Coach's Corner co-host of his controversial statement Monday night.

"If I have to turn into a tame robot to keep my job, I don't think people would like that. I refuse to knuckle under and so I'm fired."

Lead photo by

Don Cherry

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Don Cherry was just offered a new job in Russia

Ski hills near Toronto are opening early thanks to record snowfall

Shawn Mendes showed up to the Raptors game last night and everyone was swooning

People are now canceling Sportsnet in support of Don Cherry

This is what people are saying about Don Cherry after he was fired by Sportsnet

Don Cherry thanks fans and stands by his comments after firing

Don Cherry fired for comments about immigrants and poppies

You can skate for free under the Gardiner Expressway this winter