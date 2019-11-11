Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
don cherry fired

This is what people are saying about Don Cherry after he was fired by Sportsnet

The news of Don Cherry's removal is causing almost as much chatter in Canada as the Prime Minister's blackface photos

Hockey fan or not, it seems everyone has an opinion about the controversial statements made by Cherry that led him to be fired from Coach's Corner earlier today. 

Cherry sparked outrage Saturday evening after going on a rant about how immigrants (calling them "You people") "love our way of life... love our milk and honey," but don't wear poppies. 

"At least you can pay a couple of bucks for poppies or something like that," he said during Saturday's Hockey Night in Canada broadcast.

"These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada."

His comments were immediately deemed inappropriate and divisive, and many called for his firing.

Sportsnet and Ron MacLean quickly released an apology. Cherry, on the other hand, wasn't so quick to apologize

Now that he's officially leaving Hockey Night in Canada, after more than 30 years, everyone has something to say. 

Many Canadians are pleasantly surprised by the decision to remove Cherry, saying they thought he'd get away with this the way he has many times before.

Others are already talking about who should replace him. 

Some are saying that firing Cherry is hypocritical considering Trudeau was reelected. 

And some angry are even vowing to stop watching Hockey Night in Canada now that he's been removed. 

Some have also pointed out that the chatter about Cherry distracted from the importance of Remembrance Day

His name was even mentioned at a ceremony in Berlin.

And the rest of the world caught onto the news too.

But although feelings about the news are mixed across the board, the majority of Canadians appear to be pleased with the fact that Cherry is facing real consequences for his actions.

Lead photo by

Justus Hickey

