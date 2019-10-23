Sports & Play
masai ujiri assault

Oakland police say they won't be filing charges against Masai Ujiri after all

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed they will not press charges against Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri for the altercation that took place after the NBA finals, according to the Toronto Star. 

The altercation in question was an area of much contention after Ujiri allegedly pushed and hit an Alameda County sheriff’s deputy who was trying to block him from entering the court because he didn't have his credentials on hand.

But videos from that night apparently show Ujiri holding the right credentials as he tries to go onto the court to celebrate the team's championship win on June 13 in Oakland.

At the time, many called the incident a clear case of racial profiling.

In an email to the Star, Deputy District Attorney Teresa Drenick said Ujiri attended a meeting with the District Attorney’s Office where they focused on mediation and conflict resolution. 

She said the altercation was under investigation until September 21, and it was then dealt with at a private meeting at the Sheriff’s Department attended by Ujiri, his attorneys and Assistant District Attorney Terry Wiley. 

Drenick said no further action will be taken. 

The news comes just as the Raptors played (and won) their first game of the NBA season against the Pelicans last night, where they raised the championship banner and received their championship rings

"I am extremely pleased with the decision," Ujiri said in a statement released by the Raptors. "While these past months have been difficult waiting for a determination on this matter, I understand the nature of the process and am appreciative of the efforts of all involved."

"I am happy that this is now behind me and I look forward to the task of bringing another championship to the City of Toronto."

Lead photo by

Jason Hargrove

