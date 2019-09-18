Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
tessa virtue and scott moir

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir announce retirement from ice dancing and Canada is crying

Canada's favourite skating duo will soon be no more, and no one can really believe their time on ice has come to an end. 

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir announced their plan to retire from ice dancing in a video online late last night.

"After 22 years, it feels like the right time to step away from the sport," Virtue says in the video as the two skate around together. 

The pair won gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018, earning them their fifth Olympic medal and making Canada fall even more in love with them. 

"How lucky are we that we've gotten to share all of this together and and with all of you?," Virtue continues in the video. 

Fortunately, their retirement will only come after their upcoming Rock The Rink tour, which will combine ice dancing with live rock and roll music. 

The tour begins on October 5 and it'll touch down in Mississauga on November 6. 

Virtue and Moir have been skating together since they were eight and 10 years old, respectively. Over the past 22 years they've won medals, captured hearts, and convinced the world they're in love

And though Canada still can't seem to accept that the two share a platonic friendship, the harder truth to accept is that their partnership is ending. 

Canadians are taking to Twitter to thank the pair for what they've shared with us over the years. 

And it's clear many are hoping the announcement is some kind of joke. 

But others are simply expressing their gratitude for the years we've gotten to witness.

"People have showed up, they've supported us year after year over a 22 year career and we feel like the most fortunate kids in Canada still," Moir says in the video. 

"It just feels for us like it's the right time to say goodbye but we're still loving and enjoying the sport as much as we always have... What a beautiful ride it's been, so thank you."

