Fans gush over Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir at Toronto airport

Canada's ice dancing sweethearts Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue are back in their home and native land this week following an incredibly successful run at the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Being that the London, Ontario-based athletes are hot as heck right now, to put it mildly, they likely expected at least a little bit of fanfare when they landed at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Monday.

What they got was mob of frenzied fans akin to the Beliebers of 2011.

A post shared by Richard Lautens (@rlautens) on Feb 26, 2018 at 4:24pm PST

Sure, Virtue and Moir just achieved the designation of most-decorated figure skaters in Olympic history, but the palpable chemistry between this so-called platonic pair became a legitimate pop culture phenomenon during the 2018 games.

A post shared by Angela (@angelaaaxo) on Feb 26, 2018 at 3:41pm PST

Even the most Olympic-fatigued skate haters couldn't help but turn their attentions to the sexy spectacle that was Virtue and Moir in Pyeonchang.

A post shared by Bell (@a_thing_of_beauty_and_fire) on Feb 27, 2018 at 3:18am PST

They are Canada. They are the 2018 Olympics. They are Tessa and Scott, and the whole world is obsessed – as evidenced by everything posted about them online over the past two weeks.

A post shared by C. (@virtuexmoir17) on Feb 26, 2018 at 3:30pm PST

The golden duo touched down at Pearson Airport on Monday afternoon along with many other talented members of Team Canada.

Sports fans were stoked to see our Olympic delegation's medals in the flesh, but most of signs, screams and "SIGN MY SKATES!" were for Virtue and Moir.

Like I said, they're huge right now – and far beyond the confines of our country or the world of figure skating.

A post shared by @moirsvirtue on Feb 26, 2018 at 7:50pm PST

Virtue and Moir even stopped to take photos with several people who just happened to be passing through Pearson, no doubt making their days, their weeks, their months or even their years.

A post shared by Roxy Grenier (@roxy717) on Feb 26, 2018 at 3:19pm PST

The congenial couple (sorry, "best friends") weren't able to stay in Toronto for long, as they had a plane to catch back to their hometown of London.

There, the gold medalists were greeted by a crowd so big that it "shocked" them.

A post shared by Michelle (@michanne6) on Feb 26, 2018 at 5:49pm PST

In London, Virtue and Moir were asked to sign everything from Canadian flags to Tim Hortons cups.

A post shared by 106.9 XFM News (@xfmnews) on Feb 26, 2018 at 3:50pm PST

They also kissed a dog, which was very cute.

A post shared by Amy (@depthsofvm) on Feb 27, 2018 at 7:22am PST

Want to see the three-time World Ice Dance Champions in person yourself?

Virtue and Moir, along with Olympians Patrick Chan, Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, Elvis Stojko and more, will be performing at the Air Canada Centre this May as part of the 2018 Stars on Ice tour.

I can't promise that they'll kiss your dogs, but they'll most definitely put on a medal-worthy show.