Tessa Scott Toronto

Fans gush over Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir at Toronto airport

Canada's ice dancing sweethearts Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue are back in their home and native land this week following an incredibly successful run at the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Being that the London, Ontario-based athletes are hot as heck right now, to put it mildly, they likely expected at least a little bit of fanfare when they landed at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Monday.

What they got was mob of frenzied fans akin to the Beliebers of 2011.

Sure, Virtue and Moir just achieved the designation of most-decorated figure skaters in Olympic history, but the palpable chemistry between this so-called platonic pair became a legitimate pop culture phenomenon during the 2018 games.

Even the most Olympic-fatigued skate haters couldn't help but turn their attentions to the sexy spectacle that was Virtue and Moir in Pyeonchang.

They are Canada. They are the 2018 Olympics. They are Tessa and Scott, and the whole world is obsessed – as evidenced by everything posted about them online over the past two weeks.

The golden duo touched down at Pearson Airport on Monday afternoon along with many other talented members of Team Canada.

Sports fans were stoked to see our Olympic delegation's medals in the flesh, but most of signs, screams and "SIGN MY SKATES!" were for Virtue and Moir.

Like I said, they're huge right now – and far beyond the confines of our country or the world of figure skating.

Virtue and Moir even stopped to take photos with several people who just happened to be passing through Pearson, no doubt making their days, their weeks, their months or even their years.

The congenial couple (sorry, "best friends") weren't able to stay in Toronto for long, as they had a plane to catch back to their hometown of London.

There, the gold medalists were greeted by a crowd so big that it "shocked" them. 

In London, Virtue and Moir were asked to sign everything from Canadian flags to Tim Hortons cups.

They also kissed a dog, which was very cute.

Want to see the three-time World Ice Dance Champions in person yourself?

Virtue and Moir, along with Olympians Patrick Chan, Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, Elvis Stojko and more, will be performing at the Air Canada Centre this May as part of the 2018 Stars on Ice tour.

I can't promise that they'll kiss your dogs, but they'll most definitely put on a medal-worthy show.

