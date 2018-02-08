This is how to follow Toronto's Olympic athletes on Instagram

Toronto has an incredible mix of athletes participating at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, but given the time differences, it'll be hard to keep track of them all during the Games. But that's not the case if you follow them on Instagram! Follow along as these wonderful ambassadors bid for glory this year.

Here's a roundup of Toronto area athletes to follow on Instagram during the Winter Olympics.

Candace Crawford - Alpine Skiing

23-year-old Candace Crawford is an Alpine skier who got her start racing at age seven, on the slopes of the Niagara Escarpment in Ontario. She’s super close with her family, who are also all skiers, so you can expect a lot of photos of intense slaloming.

Calynn Irwin - Snowboarding

The rebel in her skiing family, Irwin was determined to pick up snowboarding. She started at age eight and by age 16 she was competing at the 2005 World Cup. Amid photos of Calynn shredding, you’ll also see some amazing travel shots.

Wojtek Wolski- Hockey

Wolski learned how to skate on a frozen tennis court and eventually made his NHL debut with the Avalanche in the 2005-06 season. Now he's living the Olympic dream. Expect to see lots of hockey bros shots and adorable pics of his young family.

Phylicia George - Bobsleigh

You may recognize Phylicia George as the track and field star who competed in London and Rio. This year, she'll become a dual season Olympian, as she makes her bobsledding debut at PyeongChang. Need workout motivation? Just look at her gym pics.

Jesse Lumsden - Bobsleigh

Jesse Lumsden is another double-threat — he’s a retired CFL player, turned full-time bobsledder. Jesse got into bobsledding as a way to cross-train for football, and took off from there. You can expect a lot of cute Team Canada pics, and #FTB selfies with the men’s bobsled team.

Sarah Nurse - Women's Hockey

This star hockey player comes from a family of athletes. In 2015, she won gold as a member of the Women’s National Development Team. In between pics of her out on the ice, her feed shows off lighter moments with her friends.

Dave Greszczyszyn - Skeleton

Dave was Canada’s top ranked male skeleton athlete at the 2015, 2016 and 2017 World Championships. This part-time substitute teacher from Brampton posts photos of high intensity skeleton races in between travel shots of snow-covered landscapes.

Brianne Jenner - Women’s Hockey

Jenner started playing hockey at age three, growing up to score the first goal of Canada’s gold medal-winning game at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. When she isn’t capturing life with Team Canada, she’s posting wholesome family pics.

Gabrielle Daleman - Figure Skating

Making her Olympic debut in 2014 at just 16 years old, Daleman is also a three time national champion. The photogenic figure skater (who has over 38K followers) posts a mix of impressive workout pics, gravity-defying jumps, and regular selfies for good measure.

Natalie Spooner - Women's Hockey

Natalie Spooner won gold as a member of the Canadian women’s hockey team at Sochi in 2014. She’s also a bit of a TV celebrity, since winning runner-up on Season 2 of The Amazing Race Canada. You can catch her TV and public speaking appearances on her Instagram feed.

Patrick Chan - Figure Skating

Two-time silver medallist Patrick Chan made his Olympic debut in the Vancouver 2010 games at just 19 years old. His 78.8K Instagram followers attest to his household name status. Patrick posts loads of pics from his world travels, which are invariably beautiful.