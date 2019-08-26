Toronto Air Show at the CNE schedule and times for 2019

The Toronto Air Show 2019 will soon fill the skies above the CNE for its 70th anniversary of looping planes and smoke trails.

If you live anywhere near the Ex grounds, prepare to get your ear drums tickled (or barraged) with the roaring sounds from the Red Arrows and a bunch of other epic airborne objects.

Key dates and times

From August 31 until September 2, the CNE's Rose Garden will turn into a tribute to aviation. There'll even be a Royal Canadian Air Cadet Glider on display.

Also performing this year will be the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, a team of nine pilots from across Canada.

Shows will last every day from noon to 3 p.m.

Viewing locations

Of course, you can watch the show from the street, from your house, or your condos, depending on how close you are, but the CNE also offers tickets that let you get up close and personal.

A Hornet Squadron ticket ($130) gets you a seat in the Exclusive Air Show Zone, with "centre stage viewing", a calendar, meet-and-greets with performers, plus tickets to the CNE that day.

Or you can splurge on the Flight Deck ticket ($275), which gets you all that but with an open beer and wine bar, and a seat in the Flight Deck Chalet, which sounds really fancy.

Either way, bring your ear plugs and leave your dogs, cats and babies at home.