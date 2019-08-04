Serge Ibaka isn't sure he wants to eat Pizza Pizza

Serge Ibaka is on a diet, apparently. Even though he just won an NBA title, and was giving away food for charity in Regent Park, the 29-year-old seemingly doesn't want to overdo it with the eating thing.

The Raptors player released a video of himself resisting a piece of pizza this week—the brand in question being Pizza Pizza.

I say go for it! But it’s pizza pizza .. how hungry are you? lol 🤣🤮 — James VanVleet (@JC_official) July 30, 2019

Obviously it's hard to tell whether or not he'd already eaten a few slices, but people on Twitter are congratulating him for avoiding what they're calling the 'worst pizza chain, ever.'

Don’t eat pizza pizza, waste your carbs on good Pizza. — That Guy (@ThatGuy30753208) July 30, 2019

Instead of Mafuzzy chef breaking his diet for Pizza Pizza, people are suggesting something better: maybe Maker Pizza, or even Dominos?

Either way, it's off season, let the man do what he wants.