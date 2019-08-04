Sports & Play
Serge Ibaka isn't sure he wants to eat Pizza Pizza

Serge Ibaka is on a diet, apparently. Even though he just won an NBA title, and was giving away food for charity in Regent Park, the 29-year-old seemingly doesn't want to overdo it with the eating thing. 

The Raptors player released a video of himself resisting a piece of pizza this week—the brand in question being Pizza Pizza

Obviously it's hard to tell whether or not he'd already eaten a few slices, but people on Twitter are congratulating him for avoiding what they're calling the 'worst pizza chain, ever.' 

Instead of Mafuzzy chef breaking his diet for Pizza Pizza, people are suggesting something better: maybe Maker Pizza, or even Dominos?

Either way, it's off season, let the man do what he wants. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

