GoodLife Fitness in Toronto shut down because of strong chemical smell

Members of a popular gym below a five-pin bowling alley in Toronto are being forced to get their sweat sessions on elsewhere today (may I suggest outside?) thanks to strong chemical odours.

An employee of the Coxwell and Gerrard Goodlife Fitness club explained by phone on Friday that a smell started wafting into the gym on Thursday night.

"It was just too strong, so we had to close down," said the employee. "We've installed fans and we're airing it out. Hopefully we'll be open again tomorrow morning."

When asked what exactly the smell was being caused by, the employee said she had no idea. Staff believe it's related to work being done upstairs at the recently-revamped Shamrock Bowl.

Shamrock Bowl, which boasts a 65 seat restaurant area and turns into a dance lounge on Friday and Saturday nights, could not be reached by phone and has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Sounds like something exciting could be on the horizon, however, for the historic bowling alley. For GoodLife's sake, let's hope it comes fast.