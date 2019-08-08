People are upset at SoulCycle and Equinox in Toronto because of Trump

As Canadians, we like to separate ourselves from our nieghbours south of the border. And who could blame us?

In reality though, what happens there has a major impact on us too — and right now that's as clear as ever.

News about SoulCycle and Equinox owner Stephen Ross hosting a fundraiser for U.S. President Donald Trump recently surfaced, and members of both are boycotting the upscale gyms by cancelling their memberships.

Ross is the chair of the company that owns both fitness brands, and he's hosting a lavish fundraiser for Trump in the Hamptons.

Donors are expected to pay between $5,600 and $250,000 to attend, so it's safe to say the money will be flowing at this controversial fundraiser.

Although this is all happening in our neighbouring country, Toronto has both SoulCycle and Equinox locations, and it turns out their members aren't very pleased either.

Even non-members are speaking out to warn others who they're funding when they attend the pricey fitness classes.

SoulCycle Canada has yet to release a statement about the controversy, but the American branches of both brands released a joint statement Wednesday.

"As is consistent with our policies, no company profits are used to fund politicians. We are committed to all our members and the communities we live in. We believe in tolerance and equality, and will always stay true to those values," the statement said.

"Mr. Ross is a passive investor and is not involved in the management of either business."

There's no telling how this will effect both Toronto SoulCycle and Toronto Equinox in the long-term, but it's safe to say there are a lot of unhappy spinners right about now.