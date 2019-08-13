Tennis champ Bianca Andreescu was spotted partying with Danny Green in Toronto

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu is now a local Toronto celeb, and Sunday night she partied like one.

The 19 year-old unexpectedly won the Rogers Cup this past weekend against tennis superstar Serena Williams, and she deservedly partied it up with another Toronto sports star.

Andreescu was spotted with Danny Green at Wildflower, and the two probably bonded over being absolute champions.

A photo of the superstars was posted on Reddit, and users were quick to fawn over the duo.

Andreescu — who became the first Canadian woman in 50 years to win a Rogers Cup title — is currently as beloved as can be after not only winning the title, but also demonstrating great sportsmanship with competitor Serena Williams when she withdrew due to an injury.

The Mississauga teen currently has a singles tennis ranking of No. 14 in the world, as ranked by the Women's Tennis Association.

Green, who helped bring the NBA championship trophy to Toronto this season, is living his best life in Toronto for the summer. Andreescu is only one of the many celebrities he's been spotted with this summer.

Who knows if the spotting is simply coincidence or the beginning of a star-studded friendship? Either way, it's clear Toronto loves both athletes for bringing the city two championship titles.