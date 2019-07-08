Coffee shop bans Kawhi Leonard for signing with Los Angeles Clippers

From offers of free everything all over Toronto to an outright ban from a Los Angeles cafe, Kawhi Leonard is experiencing a little bit of poetic justice in the wake of his decision to leave the Raptors for the Clippers.

Eater LA reports that the famously hip Alfred Coffee, which boasts nine locations across Southern California, published a controversial Instagram story over the weekend.

"We reserve the right to refuse service to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and anyone affiliated with the Cippers organization," reads the post, which has now expired.

It's clearly a joke, but the sentiment speaks to how some Lakers fans (and Raptors fans, for that matter) feel about Leonard choosing the Clippers.

Many are still criticizing Albert for being petty, however, especially given that Leonard and George are Los Angeles natives.

I hope he buys it out and names it Kawhi Coffee. #NBA https://t.co/8uI2rcslP2 — Sam Ingro (@SamIngro) July 8, 2019

"Ugh that's such a bummer for him because there's like, no other coffee shops in LA besides Alfred," joked one Twitter user. "If anyone knows of any please let Kawhi know!"

"The only people that go to Alfred coffee are white people who Instagram their coffee before they drink it," wrote Twitter user. "I doubt Kawhi and PG are bothered."

True say.