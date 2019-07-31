Toronto Blue Jays swing huge trade at deadline to dismay of fans

The Toronto Blue Jays have just made another big trade, sending starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez, reliever Joe Biagini and minor leaguer Cal Stevenson to the Houston Astros.

It's the second big trade of the week following the move of Marcus Stroman to the Mets on Sunday.

Second baseman Eric Sogard and relievers Daniel Hudson and David Phelps have also been traded away this week.

While Biagini has been something of a fan favourite for his bizarre interviews and quirky personality, it's the trade of former All Star Aaron Sanchez that has fans especially upset.

If you wonder why I rage on Mark Shapiro for being useless, today’s #sanchez trade is a masterclass. — Dean Blundell (@ItsDeanBlundell) July 31, 2019

In return for the trio of players, the Blue Jays are reportedly receiving outfielder Derek Fisher from Houston.

You gotta be kidding. So they traded 3 players for a career .200 hitter who is almost 26. This whole team has become a comical farce — Matthew Carbno (@mattycarbs) July 31, 2019

Fisher was a first round draft pick (37th overall) back in 2014 and has played parts of the past three seasons with the Astros, slugging 10 home runs, along with 33 RBIs.

Sanchez and Biagini traded for a guy scouts are thinking at best is a bench player, what the hell @BlueJays — Luke McLellan (@LGMclellan) July 31, 2019

The move so far is proving to be mind-boggling for Jays fans who expected a much larger return for two of the team's best young pitchers.

You need pitching but you trade two of them away for an outfielder? You trade Sanchez at his lowest value? Like, what the heck is the plan here? — Joe Cioffi (@Cioffz11) July 31, 2019

Sanchez was just returning to form, having set a Blue Jays record with six straight strikeouts to start a game earlier this week.

Aaron Sanchez struck out 6 straight batters to start the game today, setting a #LetsGoBlueJays record. The previous record was 5 straight batters, held by Joe Biagini, Marco Estrada & Steve Delabar. pic.twitter.com/7MEVeSKl1H — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) July 28, 2019

How the move fits into the rebuilding plan is also uncertain, as all three players traded were young, relatively cheap with long careers ahead of them.