Toronto Raptors ranked the most valuable sports franchise in Canada

The Toronto Raptors are worth US$1.8 billion, which ranks them as the most valuable sports franchise in the country.

As a point of comparison, in 2014 the team was worth US$520 million.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are worth US$1.45 billion and the Blue Jays are worth US$1.5 billion.

The last time a Toronto team in one of the 4 major leagues has played in a game where a win takes them to the championship series, October 12 1993 vs White Sox.



Last time a team had chance to do this in Toronto was May 29 1993 Leafs vs Kings game 7.#WeTheNorth @Raptors — Toronto Sports Stats (@TOSportsStats) May 24, 2019

The NBA Finals helped push the Raptors up to this level, but in order for their rank to stay put, they will need to keep up this success.

But the trip to Finals are not the sole reason for the team's worth. Another major factor that contributes to franchise value is league-wide deals. For example, with TV stations. In the NBA, around 50 per cent of a team’s revenue source comes from these deals.

Local TV contracts, sponsorship, and ticket sales make up the other 50 per cent of NBA teams' values. The more success the Raptors have, the more expensive these deals will cost and the higher their franchise value will rise.