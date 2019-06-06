Toronto Raptors get last laugh after wrong bridge tweet

Golden State Warriors fans were more focused on the Toronto Raptors’ twitter account than they were on Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Before the game, the official Toronto Raptors' Twitter account posted an image of the team standing in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco with the caption, “Crossed the bridge. Ready for battle.”

While the image was just meant to say ‘we have arrived’, Warriors fans took it literally.

Raptors crossed the wrong bridge and are likely lost in the Muir Woods. No chance they make it in time for the 9 pm tip. https://t.co/QDmfc5q1Fy pic.twitter.com/bvsSeLJKdy — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) June 5, 2019

Logistically, there was no chance that the Raptors crossed the Golden Gate Bridge.

You seem lost and it's not even the 3rd quarter yet... pic.twitter.com/uRgZOLAmuG — Phin Barnes (@phineasb) June 5, 2019

The Golden Gate Bridge does not connect San Francisco to Oakland, where the Warriors play. The Bay Bridge does.

They’re going the opposite direction towards sf away from Oracle lol pic.twitter.com/ilDMEGeTpm — gareth baleish (@SirIanNich) June 5, 2019

Warriors fans capitalized on this tweet to make fun of the Raptors geographical error, but the Raptors had the last laugh when they beat the Warriors 123-109.

Takin' whatever bridge we want back to SF up 2-1. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/udlQ2YwEaS — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 6, 2019

