Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
oakland bridge

Toronto Raptors get last laugh after wrong bridge tweet

Golden State Warriors fans were more focused on the Toronto Raptors’ twitter account than they were on Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Before the game, the official Toronto Raptors' Twitter account posted an image of the team standing in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco with the caption, “Crossed the bridge. Ready for battle.”

While the image was just meant to say ‘we have arrived’, Warriors fans took it literally.

Logistically, there was no chance that the Raptors crossed the Golden Gate Bridge.

The Golden Gate Bridge does not connect San Francisco to Oakland, where the Warriors play. The Bay Bridge does.

Warriors fans capitalized on this tweet to make fun of the Raptors geographical error, but the Raptors had the last laugh when they beat the Warriors 123-109.

After the game, the Raptors twitter account responded, “Takin’ whatever bridge we want back to SF 2-1."

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors

