basketball courts toronto

Toronto basketball courts just got new nets and free balls

It's a good time to be a basketball-lover in Toronto right now.

First of all, the Raptors—enough said.

And for the casual player, good news: basketball courts across the city just got a bunch of new nets and hundreds of new basketballs, thanks to Canadian Tire

The sports and hardware department store decided to throw some Canadian Tire Money on the city last night by blessing a dozen courts across downtown Toronto. 

New nets with #WeTheNorth and #JumpStartMonth have appeared at parks like David Crombie, Underpass Park, Moss Park, Regent Park, and Weston Lions Park.

The retail giant also donated more than 600 basketballs to the adjoining community centres, and have plans to replace more nets across the city this week. 

According to Canadian Tire, their sports accessibility charity Jumpstart has also donated $15,000 to the City of Toronto to revamp some more basketball courts across the city. 

Here's a full list of Toronto courts that got new nets and basketballs last night: 

