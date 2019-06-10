The sky above Toronto this weekend looked just like the Raptors' claw

The stars are aligning, the tea leaves have spoken: The Raptors will reign supreme over the NBA.

That's what the skies were telling us yesterday, anyway.

People across Southern Ontario noticed there was a Raptor claw-like cloud formation drifting through the skies yesterday afternoon.

The massive strips were most visibile in Orillia, but they eventually drifted down to Pickering and Toronto.

Naturally, there have been tons of God's Plan references on Reddit. Clearly it's in the celestial cards that the Raptors are destined to take home the Larry O'Brien.

Others have mentioned they looked like Kawhi's hands, or maybe Van Fleet's waves. We'll have to see how the wind blows tonight.