The sky above Toronto this weekend looked just like the Raptors' claw
The stars are aligning, the tea leaves have spoken: The Raptors will reign supreme over the NBA.
That's what the skies were telling us yesterday, anyway.
This has to be a sign. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/UNQcJnA2M6— Simon Ostler (@SimonOstler) June 9, 2019
People across Southern Ontario noticed there was a Raptor claw-like cloud formation drifting through the skies yesterday afternoon.
The massive strips were most visibile in Orillia, but they eventually drifted down to Pickering and Toronto.
Naturally, there have been tons of God's Plan references on Reddit. Clearly it's in the celestial cards that the Raptors are destined to take home the Larry O'Brien.
#TorontoRaptors #WeTheNorth Raptor Claw in the sky....compliments of Mother Nature pic.twitter.com/inVjGufPif— Simonne LeBlanc (@simonnecleblanc) June 9, 2019
Others have mentioned they looked like Kawhi's hands, or maybe Van Fleet's waves. We'll have to see how the wind blows tonight.
u/Kaefor via Reddit
Join the conversation Load comments