Golden State Warriors fan smashes TV after Raptors take the win

Last night's epic win has us all in our feelings—some way, way, way more than others.

A comedian from New Orleans posted a video of himself last night, and he wasn't in a laughing mood.

Funny Mike uploaded a clip to Facebook and Instagram of himself obliterating his TV.

The 21 year-old, who had evidently put money on the Warriors winning Game 6 (why would you do that? Raptors for life) did not react well to GSW's loss.

I mean if it was staged it’s a pretty stupid idea to break 2 flatscreen TVs — Seahawks fan 4 life (@Bchoranseahawk3) June 14, 2019

The video shows him throw something at his flat screen immediately after the final buzzer, then rip it out of the wall, and smash it on the ground King Kong-style.

He then accosts a friend who tries to tell him it's just a game.

Look....when it comes to sports no one or nothing safe around me 😆😆 — Melly Mel 😜 (@Da_Gentle_Jerk) June 14, 2019

A second TV gets the same treatment.

Given the guy is a self-described entertainer who does skits, we're hoping this is a staged—albeit very expensive and pointless—act.