Toronto now favoured to re-sign Kawhi Leonard according to Las Vegas oddsmakers

When the Toronto Raptors traded for Kawhi Leonard, it was as a one-year rental.

On July 1, he’ll be a free agent and people are betting on where he’ll go, or if he’ll stay.

After many months of rumours he'll spurn Toronto for Los Angeles, the odds in Las Vegas have now turned in the Raptors' favour. They are ranking the highest on free agent bets ahead of the Clippers, Lakers, Knicks and Nets.

Of course, Torontonians are willing to do anything they can to keep him here.

There has been some serious bribery going on in the city. Restaurants are offering Leonard free food for life if he re-signs for another season.

Popular local burger chain Burger's Priest has offered free burgers and one local real estate agent even offered a multimillion-dollar penthouse condo if he wants it.

That is, if he stays in Toronto.