Toronto just got a new Kawhi Leonard mural

Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
kawhi leonard mural toronto

Kawhi Leonard is officially Toronto’s most valuable asset, so what better way to immortalize our fave than to paint him on a wall?

A new Kawhi mural has just popped up in Regent Park thanks to a pair of artists and avid Raptors fans.

A joint project between Toronto muralists Javid Jah and Moises Frank, better known as Luvsumone, has taken over the wall at 50 Pembroke, officially coining Leonard King of the North (sorry, Sansa). 

Jah, who’s previously immortalized Raptors players Demar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry in Graffti Alley when they made the Eastern Conference finals in 2016, says the idea for this new mural came after Game 5 against the Bucks. 

He says if the Raptors end up winning the finals, they might even add Lowry to the wall.  

This brick wall joins the 30-foot-tall tribute outside of OD Toronto, which, while not hand-painted, has become a tourist attraction in and of itself. 

@soteeoh

