John Tory wore a Raptors blazer while cheering on Toronto last night

Nearly all of Toronto was holding its breath last night as the city watched the Raptors take on the Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

But, it looks like some eyes were on Mayor John Tory and his interesting choice in apparel, rather than the game.

An absolutely electric atmosphere in Jurassic Park watching our @Raptors kick off the Eastern Conference Finals! Proud of our team, the fans and our great city! #WeTheNorth #NBAplayoffs pic.twitter.com/oxPx2ZGFSy — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 16, 2019

Tory showed up to Jurassic Park last night rocking a black and gold blazer covered in the Raptors signature ripped basketball logo, and people definitely took notice.

Is that John Tory in the Raps Black and Gold jacket? pic.twitter.com/ssyEYVnE47 — 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫 (@dalter) May 16, 2019

The statement jacket was paired with a white collared shirt and a simple pair of black paints, ensuring that the blazer was the star of the ensemble.

Most people were very enthusiastic about the Mayor's outfit choice.

Sooo is anyone going to acknowledge how swagged out @JohnTory’s blazer is? #WeTheNorth — Desiree Pulmones (@desireepulmones) May 16, 2019

Others took Tory's look as the perfect opportunity to sharpen their comedic skills.

John Tory at Jurassic Park pic.twitter.com/cDYStnxS8F — Who’s Your Vladdy? ⚾️ (@BlueJaysnFlight) May 16, 2019

Some thought that he really needed to consult a stylist before leaving the house next time.

I love that @JohnTory is supporting the raps tonight. I would, however, like to have brief tête-à-tête about the outfit choice. https://t.co/F2crSp9o4a — Melanie Jane (@DameMelanieJane) May 16, 2019

This iconic blazer even had its own Twitter Moment.

Regardless of what social media thought, it's clear that Mayor Tory was definitely feeling himself.