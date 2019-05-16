Sports & Play
Jordan Steinhauer
Posted 5 hours ago

John Tory raptors

John Tory wore a Raptors blazer while cheering on Toronto last night

Nearly all of Toronto was holding its breath last night as the city watched the Raptors take on the Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

But, it looks like some eyes were on Mayor John Tory and his interesting choice in apparel, rather than the game.

Tory showed up to Jurassic Park last night rocking a black and gold blazer covered in the Raptors signature ripped basketball logo, and people definitely took notice.

The statement jacket was paired with a white collared shirt and a simple pair of black paints, ensuring that the blazer was the star of the ensemble.

Most people were very enthusiastic about the Mayor's outfit choice.

Others took Tory's look as the perfect opportunity to sharpen their comedic skills.

Some thought that he really needed to consult a stylist before leaving the house next time.

This iconic blazer even had its own Twitter Moment.

Regardless of what social media thought, it's clear that Mayor Tory was definitely feeling himself.

