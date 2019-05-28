Toronto tattoo shop offers free Raptors ink ahead of NBA Finals

Whether you're a die-hard Toronto Raptors fan who wants to commemorate the team's first NBA Finals run permanently, a person who wants a free tattoo, an edgy paleontologist or all of the above, prepare to get excited.

Freedom Ink at 703 College Street in Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood is currently doling out free tattoos in honour of the Raptor's recent history-making victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The tattoo and piercing shop announced on Monday that it would be doing free walk-in flash tats every day from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. from Tuesday until Friday of this week.

Flash tattoos, for those unaware, are usually smaller pieces of work that a customer can select from a sheet with several designs, all of them preselected by an artist or shop.

In the case of the promotion at Freedom Ink, the flash tats are Toronto Raptors-themed. Guests can pick from four different dinosaur variations as well as two versions of the team's newest logo and the word "RAPTORS."

There are a few caveats, of course: All tattoos must be less than 3 x 3 inches, they'll be done in black ink or as an outline only, groups larger than three people will not be accommodated, ID is required and tips are not included.

"Tips for the artist to help cover supplies are highly appreciated," reads a post on the shop's Instagram page. "The Raptors made it to the finals for the first time in history! Come celebrate the 6ix with a free tattoo!"