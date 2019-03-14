Toronto is getting a 27-hole mini putt bar

A new bar that's coming to Toronto is about to take mini putt golfing to the next level.

Offering 27 themed holes, a place called Par-Tee Putt has announced it's opening downtown this summer.

Bringing back mini golf as a viable date idea in 2019, it's not exactly clear what kind of themes we can expect to see at this new indoor spot, though the website says the experience will be "nostalgic and quirky fun."

The place does tout itself as "not your grandpa's golf club", meaning it'll likely be a lot more modern than the old-school 18-hole mini putt spots around Toronto.

Overall, the project is still a bit of a mystery. What we do know is that the place will have drinks and food available, though what they'll be offering exactly is still a mystery.

We also know the project is from the MRG Group, which is the same hospitality company behind Dublin Calling, Rock 'N' Horse, and The Porch—so beer is probably on the menu.

Par-Tee Putt will be opening in Unit 100 at 26 Duncan Street this June.