10 mini putt golf courses in and around Toronto

Mini putt golf courses in and around Toronto will have you showing off your skills with the short stick. The city and surrounding area has everything from outdoor options to glow in the dark greens.

Here are some mini putt golf courses in and around Toronto.

You can find locations of this mini putt course throughout the GTA in Oakville, Vaughan and Whitby. Upon arrival, be graced with an 18-hole, glow in the dark course featuring design themes from Aztec jungles, the ocean floor, and more. A round will set you back $11.50.

Found in Etobicoke, this golf mecca has a golf course, practice facilities, a clubhouse and of course, mini golf. The fully landscaped and re-turfed mini-golf outdoor course only costs $10 a round.

Want a mini golf course with a little something extra? The massive entertainment facility on Orfus Rd. gives putters the chance to travel through jungles, tombs, cities, and even underwater with Cosmic Mini Golf. It's a private venue, so prices will vary depending on party size.

This Etobicoke spot will indulge more than just your need for speed. The facility also offers an 18-hole glow in the dark course with a race track theme. Their rates for mini-golf are $8.95 per person.

It may be a bit out of the way, but it is well worth the drive to Stouffville. They offer two 37-hole mini golf courses: "Logging Camp" and "Shipwreck," with obstacles unique to each outdoor green. The adult cost per round is $10 to $11.50, depending on the course.

This Pickering facility has one of the most unique mini golf courses around, often recognized by its large yellow plane located right in the middle of the course. Make your way through the Old Mining Town-themed course for $9.50.

The Mississauga gaming complex flaunts an 18-hole outdoor course. It's pretty no-frills; the only embellishment you'll find is the flags marking the holes, so you can focus on mastering putting. One round on the course will cost you $8.

This indoor course in Scarborough is ideal for those looking for a child-friendly option. The play centre flaunts a nine hole black light course with holes segmented by neon barriers. It costs $4 dollars per person or $6 per person for two rounds.

The Woodbridge spot offers a simple, 18-hole mini golf course. Once you've had enough small-scale game play, turn to the driving range to perfect your swing with a driver. Each round of mini golf is $8 for an adult.

The entertainment complex boasts locations in Mississauga and Brampton. They offer 18-hole glow-in-the-dark mini-golf courses that transport you from the bottom of the sea to the far reaches of space. A round will set you back $10.