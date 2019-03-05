Toronto is getting a huge new anime festival

Anime fans, assemble!

Toronto is getting a massive new anime convention this spring, and it looks like the stuff that anime fan dreams are made of.

The International Fan Festival (IFF) is taking over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from April 19 to 21, and according to the website, it's going to have a cosplay contest, meet-and-greets with voice actors, and concerts from stars that we've actually heard of.

I can tell you that IFF is literally going to be the best con than AN. Even if its their first time and they're new, I can guarantee you that theyre going to a successful con in Toronto. — CHERRY 🍒 READYYY PROJECT HYPE (@neo_ch3rry) March 4, 2019

While it won't cover as much space as Anime North, IFF will definitely have its fair share of events.

It's also relatively cheap compared to other conventions: Super Fan tickets are $60 and include a 3-Day Pass and swag bag. A Lucky 10 pass only costs $10 for all three days, but that's already sold out.

You can expect a massive artist gallery (it's first come first serve, not portfolio based) which is great for local artists who want to show off some anime art.

As for performances, prepare to be serenaded by Macross Frontier singer and voice actor Megumi Nakajima, alongside award-winning anime theme song singer Konomi Suzuki.

We have a new addition to #ConventionsEtc. You may know him as #OscarPine in #RWBY, #Tamaki in #MyHeroAcademia or #AlphonseElric in #FMA. Please welcome @Aaron__Dismuke to the family. For con requests, tag the show below. Show organizers, email Chris at chris@conventionsetc.info. pic.twitter.com/fRFSfPGrvL — Conventions Etc. (@ConventionsEtc) January 30, 2019

You'll have to pay extra to attend, but it'll be totally worth it to hopefully hear Suzuki sing the opening for No Game No Life.

And if you want to meet the man behind Alphonse Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist, prepare to fan over Aaron Dismuke, who'll be at IFF for three days.

Make sure to bring your Escaflowne, Fruits Basket, and Devil is a Part Timer posters: Oscar Pine—I mean, Dismuke—will sign it for $25.