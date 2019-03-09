You can go on an epic dogsledding adventure near Toronto

With most of the province still completely covered in snow, it's easy to think that we're in the middle of winter, and not actually March. So, why not take advantage of these last few weeks of winter and escape the city for a truly Canadian wilderness adventure?

Located two hours from Toronto in Huntsville, North Ridge Ranch combines adorable pups, snow, and scenic Muskoka views in their unforgettable dog sledding tours.

Over 60 Alaskan huskies call this ranch home, and you can learn about each pooch's story, along with their precious photos, here.

These huskies are not your everyday dogs. They are slim, trim and healthy athletes capable of running many miles a day while hauling a sled and human behind them. In top condition, they have the capacity to run further, longer and faster than any other animal on earth.

They are however, as friendly and sweet as they are strong, and you'll be able to sneak in some major cuddles before your tour begins.

Depending on your schedule, you can choose a one-hour, or half-day (three hours) tour that runs seven days a week until April. By far the most popular option, the half-day tour will take you on a winding 20 km journey through cottage country.

Each sled is built for two people, where one will be riding and the other driving—but be warned. This 'driving' is an active team sport. The driver should be in decent shape, with a good amount of balance and coordination!

During your tour, you'll get an opportunity to stop and play with the dogs at a midway point, sip on some hot chocolate, and take tons of adorable selfies to share on the 'gram.

If dog sledding is on your bucket list this year, be sure to book your tour quickly before spring arrives. Happy mushing!