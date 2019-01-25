Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dukes cycle toronto

Duke's Cycle is closing after 105 years on Queen West in Toronto

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It'll be a sad day for Toronto's urban cyclist community when one of the best and oldest bike shops in town closes at the end of next month after a whopping 105 years in business.

Say goodbye to Duke's Cycle at 625 Queen Street West while you still can, because the family-run business will be gone come March 1.

"Some of you may have already heard the news through the grapevine that Gary Duke is going to retire near the end of February of this year," reads a message posted to the company's website.

"This has been an incredibly difficult decision to make for Gary, who has dedicated his life to carrying on his family’s business and legacy," it continues. "As a result, Duke's Cycle as you have come to know it, will be going through a transition."

The message goes on to say that the entire Duke family is grateful to those who've supposed their store over the years, particularly after losing everything to a six-alarm fire in 2008 and then miraculously rising from the ashes three years later.

Fortunately for loyal customers, many of the shop's current core staff members will stay onboard to work at the same location for "another cycling retailer whose values and mission align very closely with our own."

That's all Duke's Cycle says it can reveal so far as to who or what is coming to the space, though it's of note that they're currently offloading much of their inventory.

Liquidation sales are happening from now until the end of February, if you're looking for great service and even greater prices on cycling apparel, accessories, commuter gear or high end road and mountain bikes.

Lead photo by

Duke's Cycle

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Duke's Cycle is closing after 105 years on Queen West in Toronto

The top 5 new yoga studios in Toronto

One of Toronto's best toboggan hills has been shut down

Roy Halladay elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame

Niagara Falls has frozen over and it is beautiful

The top 10 winter fitness bootcamps in Toronto

The top winter hiking trails in Toronto

These epic frozen waterfalls are just one hour from Toronto