The CNE is now offering steep discounts on 2019 tickets

If you missed out on the CNE this year, then you're in luck, as the annual event is making sure you come next year.

The CNE announced today that it is offering huge price discounts for tickets to the 2019 event via special gift cards for admission, specifically as a Christmas promotion.

The regular admission pass is down to $12 from $19.99, while the Ride-All-Day pass is down about $28, discounted to $37 from $65.99.

The new gift card discounts are available on the CNE's website, and will only last until the end of December.

Exhibition Place, which is the venue for the CNE, faced an ongoing labour dispute that disrupted much of the CNE's regular attendance. As a result, the CNE lost some serious cash this past summer.

Organizers at the time said losses were expected to meet $1.5 million.

The total amount of losses for the venue or the event are not currently known, but the new discounts may be an attempt to regain some of the revenue, or at least get people into the park. No word is out yet on whether the gold burger will make a return, however.