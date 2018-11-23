Sports & Play
Toronto's free outdoor skating rinks open this weekend

It's been quite the wait for those who love to skate, but it's finally time. 

This weekend, the majority of Toronto's public skating rinks are set to open. 

One of the most notable will, of course, be Nathan Phillips Square, which features not just the fan-favourite skating rink under the arches, but will open to the dazzling Calvacade of Lights on Saturday. 

The annual celebration features musical performances, skating parties, and the official lighting of the giant Christmas tree. 

Another quintessential spot opening this weekend is the Harbourfront Centre's Natrel rink, which gives visitors a breathtaking glide along the waterfront. 

Strap on those skates, as one of the only good things about winter is finally here.

Hector Vasquez

