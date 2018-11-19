This Ontario festival has the most magical lights display

While there are many, many amazing Christmas lights displays around Ontario, few can boast the majesty of this one.

Owen Sound's Festival of Northern Lights is a breathtaking show of holiday spirit, featuring more than 25 kilometres of light displays.

The lights stretch across the town's downtown streets, harbour, rivers, parks and more.

Created in 1987, the spectacle started as a small community event, but has since grown into a fantastical display of more than 400 holiday treasures, from fire-breathing dragons to Santa's sleigh.

The Festival of Northern Lights started on November 17 this year and sticks around until January 6.

Don't miss the closing ceremonies on January 5, when the town is sure to dazzle with its signature holiday magic.