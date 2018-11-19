Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
festival of northern lights

This Ontario festival has the most magical lights display

Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

While there are many, many amazing Christmas lights displays around Ontario, few can boast the majesty of this one. 

Owen Sound's Festival of Northern Lights is a breathtaking show of holiday spirit, featuring more than 25 kilometres of light displays. 

The lights stretch across the town's downtown streets, harbour, rivers, parks and more. 

Created in 1987, the spectacle started as a small community event, but has since grown into a fantastical display of more than 400 holiday treasures, from fire-breathing dragons to Santa's sleigh. 

The Festival of Northern Lights started on November 17 this year and sticks around until January 6.

Don't miss the closing ceremonies on January 5, when the town is sure to dazzle with its signature holiday magic. 

Lead photo by

Festival of Northern Lights

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

The cold side of the Toronto Christmas Market

This Ontario festival has the most magical lights display

This is what the Toronto Christmas Market looks like this year

Downtown Toronto's largest skating trail opens next month

DeMar DeRozan reveals darkest secret about Raptors trade

Free skating at Nathan Phillips Square starts this month

Meditation gyms are becoming a thing in Toronto

Ridiculously talented kid is Toronto's newest internet sensation