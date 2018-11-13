Ridiculously talented kid is Toronto's newest internet sensation

Today in "videos of kids that will make you smile," we have a tiny athlete tearing up the court during halftime at last night's Raptors game in Toronto.

The little baller (not to be confused with a member of the Lil Ballas dance team) was participating in a kids exhibition put on by the Filipino Basketball League of Canada, when he shocked the crowd with a jump shot swish.

"Recruit this kid already!" wrote someone watching the game on Twitter. "That boy straight cookin" proclaimed somebody else.

— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 13, 2018

Of course, if the Raptors were to pick up this young talent, they'd be waiting quite a while for him to be old enough to play in the NBA.

A comment from the boy's proud grandmother on the Raptors' Facebook page shows that his name is Zach Acedillo Walker. This is backed up by comments from others who've seen the remarkable kid from Durham region in action.

The FBL's website (as well as others that report on the league) shows that Zach was born in 2007, making him around 11-years-old right now.

He's good, though, despite being in elementary school, with multiple league championships and MVP titles under his belt.

The Raptors wound up losing Monday night's home game against the New Orleans Pelicans with a score of 126-110, but it was a winning night for the youngsters who played in FBL Canada's halftime game.

Between videos shared by the Toronto Raptors and NBA itself, nearly half-a-million people have now watched them play basketball on Twitter alone.