Here’s how the Toronto Raptors dressed up for Halloween

The Toronto Raptors, as a franchise, really dig Halloween — as they should. It's the best holiday.

From spooky promotions and movie mashups to a mascot with more lewks than Heidi Klum, Toronto's NBA team never fails to bring it on All Hallow's Eve, and 2018 was no exception.

Northflix Halloween Special 🎃



Which one you watching? pic.twitter.com/BU45Qd0BVe — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 31, 2018

Our boys in red had the holiday off this year after defeating Philadelphia 129-112 at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday night. So, like many rich and famous people, they attended a fancy, costumed soiree.

Here, courtesy of the team on Twitter, is what some of the Raptors and their dates wore to a Halloween bash at Casa Loma last night:

Kyle Lowry

Jonas Valanciunas

Fred VanVleet

Coach Nick Nurse

CJ Miles

BONUS: CJ Miles with his wife, Lauren, and their young daughter as Bob, Linda and Louise Belcher from Bob's Burgers

Danny Green

Norman Powell

Pascal Siakam

Greg Monroe

SECOND BONUS: Serge Ibaka, behind the scenes

And, of course, The Raptor.

Nice work, all. Now bring it to the court.