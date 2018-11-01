Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Toronto Raptors Halloween 2018

Here’s how the Toronto Raptors dressed up for Halloween

The Toronto Raptors, as a franchise, really dig Halloween — as they should. It's the best holiday.

From spooky promotions and movie mashups to a mascot with more lewks than Heidi Klum, Toronto's NBA team never fails to bring it on All Hallow's Eve, and 2018 was no exception.

Our boys in red had the holiday off this year after defeating Philadelphia 129-112 at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday night. So, like many rich and famous people, they attended a fancy, costumed soiree.

Here, courtesy of the team on Twitter, is what some of the Raptors and their dates wore to a Halloween bash at Casa Loma last night:

Kyle Lowry

toronto raptors halloween 2018

Jonas Valanciunas
toronto raptors halloween 2018Fred VanVleet 
toronto raptors halloween 2018
Coach Nick Nurse

toronto raptors halloween 2018

CJ Miles

toronto raptors halloween 2018

BONUS: CJ Miles with his wife, Lauren, and their young daughter as Bob, Linda and Louise Belcher from Bob's Burgers

toronto raptors halloween 2018

Image via Lauren Miles.

Danny Green

toronto raptors halloween 2018

Norman Powell
toronto raptors halloween 2018
Pascal Siakam

raptors halloween 2018

Greg Monroe
toronto raptors halloween 2018SECOND BONUS: Serge Ibaka, behind the scenes
And, of course, The Raptor.

toronto raptors halloween 2018Nice work, all. Now bring it to the court.

Lead photo by

The Toronto Raptors

