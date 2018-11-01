Here’s how the Toronto Raptors dressed up for Halloween
The Toronto Raptors, as a franchise, really dig Halloween — as they should. It's the best holiday.
From spooky promotions and movie mashups to a mascot with more lewks than Heidi Klum, Toronto's NBA team never fails to bring it on All Hallow's Eve, and 2018 was no exception.
Northflix Halloween Special 🎃— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 31, 2018
Which one you watching? pic.twitter.com/BU45Qd0BVe
Our boys in red had the holiday off this year after defeating Philadelphia 129-112 at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday night. So, like many rich and famous people, they attended a fancy, costumed soiree.
Here, courtesy of the team on Twitter, is what some of the Raptors and their dates wore to a Halloween bash at Casa Loma last night:
Sneak peek #halloween vibes pic.twitter.com/G4mqSnRTcg— Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) November 1, 2018
Nice work, all. Now bring it to the court.
