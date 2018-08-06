This hiking trail in Ontario comes with an epic lookout point

Located in the South Bruce Peninsula region are clusters of some of the best hiking trails, beaches and cave systems that Ontario has to offer. Although the scenery and epic views are plentiful, there's nothing quite like the surreal beauty of the Skinner's Bluff lookout point.

A post shared by Mia (@itsmiagain) on Jan 9, 2018 at 7:35pm PST

Located less than 3 hours from Toronto in the town of Wiarton, Skinner's Bluff consists of a long, jagged escarpment trail with a steady incline up to several lookout points.

A post shared by Jess (@starrstuffff) on Sep 27, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

The bluffs are part of the greater Bruce Trail, which is an 855km–long stretch of protected land often situated near or along the massive escarpment that runs from Queenston to Tobermory. The escarpment is only 1 of 12 UNESCO Biosphere Reserves in all of Canada.

A post shared by Hayley Raco🌻 (@haylraco) on May 14, 2018 at 5:55pm PDT

Although it's a pretty difficult hike along the cliff's edge, you'll definitely want to stick it out to reach the Skinner's Bluff lookout point at the very top, where you'll find a massive rock jutting out of the earth―somewhat resembling Pride Rock from The Lion King.

A post shared by bronwyn wilson (@b.ronwyn.w) on May 24, 2016 at 8:48pm PDT

Looking out onto the land and water below, you'll be able to catch a glimpse of three small islands - White Cloud, Griffiths and Hay - seemingly bobbing their heads out of the pristine blue waters.

A post shared by Jamie Smith (@jamus91) on Apr 30, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

This 360-degree view of endless sky, earth and water is the perfect place to kick your feet up and enjoy the scenery―and definitely snap a few Insta-worthy pics.

A post shared by Steve and Marty (@loafandhound) on Sep 28, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

After you've finished taking in the epic views, be sure to visit the nearby Bruce's Caves on your descent down the trail, which truly are an explorer's dream.