Unreal cave system near Toronto is an explorer's dream

What would summer be without a little adventure? As the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, now is the time to start planning road trips, weekend getaways, or just a day trip to outside of the city.

If you’re a nature junkie, the Bruce Caves Conservation Area, just three hours from Toronto, is the perfect escape. This intricate cave system in Wiarton, Ont. offers some of the best spelunking in the province.

The conservation area consists of seven hectares of Niagara Escarpment, wooded swamp, and forest trails. However, it’s best known for its unique cave formations along the escarpment face that were formed 8,000 years ago from wave action of a post-glacial Lake Algonquin.

The cave entrance is only a short distance from the parking lot, you won’t miss it. The entrance is marked by a huge 'flowerpot' rock formation, similar to those off the coast of Tobermory, Ont. on Flowerpot Island.

The Bruce Caves trail will take you through a gathering of gigantic rocks that serve as the ideal backdrop for that perfect ‘gram.

Although the hiking trails are relatively easy to walk and are well marked, inside the caves is another story. Don’t even think about entering the caves wearing flip-flops or flimsy shoes—the loose rock and shale inside will make you unsteady on your feet.

Once you’ve finished exploring the caves, you can continue on the Bruce Trail for a longer hike, or check out the nearby Greig’s Caves that are 30 minutes away.

If you’re spending longer than a day, be sure to check out all the parks, hiking trails, caves and beaches around the Bruce Peninsula to fill up your itinerary.