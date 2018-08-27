The CNE is offering free admission for two days this week

In a surprise move, the CNE just announced that admission will be free for two days this week.

On Tuesday August 28 and Wednesday August 29, guests will have free admission before 1 p.m.

The annual event has been hurting in sales lately, organizers said in a statement last week, which could potentially be the reason for the price drop.

So, if you don't see a problem with crossing a locked-out union's picket lines, you can save a bit on admission. Maybe you can put that money toward the extravagant $100-gold burger for sale inside the gates.