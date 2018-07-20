Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
mars toronto

Mars will be at its brightest over Toronto next week

Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A celestial treat over a decade in the making is in store for Toronto stargazers as Mars will be its brightest over Earth since 2003.

The big red planet typically makes a two-year tour around the solar system. But due to changes in gravitational pull during orbit, Mars is set to be the closest to Earth it's been in 15 years.

Mars is gearing up for summer in the spotlight as it claims the title of third largest celestial body in the night sky (behind the moon and Venus) from July to September.

Instantly recognizable by its powerful orange glow, Mars will be closest to Earth from July 27 to 31 when it reaches a mere 57.6 million kilometers away.

But if you don't happen to look out during that time, Mars will still be lit throughout August before starting back on its journey into the far reaches of outer space.

The best time to catch Mars burning bright is generally evenings or around drawn before the sun comes out. It's always best to go somewhere outside of the city like Torrance Barrens, but in this case a nearby park will do.

A clear sky chart is always handy. And if you really want to get into it, there's also a star party happening at the Science Centre.

Lead photo by

Randy Hoffman

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Mars will be at its brightest over Toronto next week

The top 25 beaches in and around Toronto

Three big summer festivals in Toronto just got canceled

Toronto FC fans start fire in the stands during soccer game

Raptors fans heartbroken after DeMar DeRozan traded to Spurs

Raptors trade DeMar DeRozan to Spurs

This hiking trail near Toronto comes with an epic waterfall

25 essential beaches in and around Toronto