Mars will be at its brightest over Toronto next week

A celestial treat over a decade in the making is in store for Toronto stargazers as Mars will be its brightest over Earth since 2003.

The big red planet typically makes a two-year tour around the solar system. But due to changes in gravitational pull during orbit, Mars is set to be the closest to Earth it's been in 15 years.

Mars is gearing up for summer in the spotlight as it claims the title of third largest celestial body in the night sky (behind the moon and Venus) from July to September.

MARTIAN GLITTER PATH#Mars is brightening as it approaches Earth for a 15-year close encounter on July 27th 2018.

The Red Planet now shines like a beacon in the midnight sky second in luminosity only to giant Jupiter.

Instantly recognizable by its powerful orange glow, Mars will be closest to Earth from July 27 to 31 when it reaches a mere 57.6 million kilometers away.

But if you don't happen to look out during that time, Mars will still be lit throughout August before starting back on its journey into the far reaches of outer space.

The best time to catch Mars burning bright is generally evenings or around drawn before the sun comes out. It's always best to go somewhere outside of the city like Torrance Barrens, but in this case a nearby park will do.

A clear sky chart is always handy. And if you really want to get into it, there's also a star party happening at the Science Centre.