The top 5 parks for a nature walk in Toronto

Taking a nature walk in Toronto is an easy task, with so many beautiful parks around. From dense forests to botanical gardens, you'll never run out of places to go for a scenic summertime jaunt.

Here are my picks for the top parks for a nature walk in Toronto.

This spot in the middle of the Toronto Islands is a fun hybrid of beach and forest. It faces the Toronto harbour almost straight-on, so you can savour a distant view of the skyline while you're far removed from the city and immersed in nature all at once.

There are many trails throughout this park, so there's plenty of ways to get lost in the lush landscape. With Highland Creek running through it, and plenty of wildlife and interesting plants to ogle at, it's an ideal place for a quiet stroll.

Right next to Humber River, South Humber Park is a marshy forest that can be explored for hours. There's a paved path plus a few other trails that intertwine through the wooded area, which is home to a bunch of birds and other critters. Take the trail to its terminus at the stunning suspension bridge that looks across the city. Don't miss the shelter.

Edwards Gardens is a flora-lovers dreamland, but there's lots of fauna if you care to look. Forget the squirrels, there are bunnies to be spotted here and, perhaps, a hedgehog amidst the flowers. Follow one of a few trails that lead through formal gardens and floral displays, over arch bridges and past fountains.

It's hard to believe that this park is located on a man-made peninsula. The space is now bursting with cottonwood trees, marshlands and meadows of wildflowers. Enjoy a view of the city on this neat pocket that boasts one of the city's most diverse bird populations.