Square One unveils plans for massive expansion and new Rec Room

Sports & Play
Lisa Cumming
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Square One is becoming host to two new outlets — eaters and gamers, take note. 

The Rec Room and an all-new dining concept, The Food District, are both coming to Square One, under one roof. The Rec Room is opening as soon as this November — coinciding with the arrival of UNIQLO to the shopping centre. 

square one

An artist's rendering of the outside of the incoming The Food District and the sign for UNIQLO.

With one seemingly always packed location across from the Rogers Centre, The Rec Room's second Toronto-area location will being the usual assortment of arcade games, live entertainment and Canadian pub food further west.

The Food District is expected to open spring 2019, and span over 34,000 square feet. Not just for eating, this new concept will offer space for tastings, cooking classes, dinner parties and other events.

Photos by

@shopSQUAREONE

