Markham to become a cherry blossom haven

markham cherry blossoms

Has Toronto's sakura scene become a bit too intense for your liking? You're far from alone, and few who've witnessed the melee at High Park or Bellwoods would blame you.

Fortunately, next year will be different. Or rather, it could be, for you, if you're willing to drive north.

The GTA will have more cherry blossom trees than ever next May thanks to a massive donation from various Japanese diplomats to the City of Markham.

A total of 80 sakura trees have been planted across three different parks in Markham to honour the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Canada and Japan, according to a city press release.

Gifted through the Trees for Tomorrow program, their pretty flowering branches will explode into shades of white and pink each spring at Milne Dam Conservation Park, Rougeside Promenad the Markham Civic Centre for all to enjoy.

Want to welcome them into our home and native land? 

The City of Markham is hosting a celebratory ceremony this Saturday, June 23, complete with refreshments, speeches and performances by the Japanese Canadian folk music group Ten-Ten.

