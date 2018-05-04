Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Cherry blossoms High Park

High Park prepares for crush of visitors to see cherry blossoms

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto Police, the Department of Urban Forestry, Toronto city councillors and pretty much everyone who lives within walking distance of High Park are (understandably) a bit nervous about the oncoming crush of sakura tourists.

Thousands upon thousands of people are expected to visit the massive west end park starting this weekend to witness the legendary bloom of the cherry blossom trees.

The park will be packed with people taking photos on Saturday and Sunday, as will all of the parks in Toronto with sakura groves, and that's not always ideal in terms of safety or the health of our pretty pink trees.

To ensure that everyone "can enjoy their beauty," the City of Toronto's Department of Urban Forestry has published a list of cherry blossom "Do's and Don'ts."

Toronto Police, for their part, issued a news release to warn motorists that driving near High Park is a bad idea.

"From Friday, May 4, 2018, to Sunday, May 13, 2018, the annual Sakura Festival, better known as the Cherry Blossom Festival, will take place in High Park," reads the release.

"During the weekends, visitors begin arriving at High Park at 7 a.m., with a stream of visitors throughout the day," it continues. "Motorists can expect delays in the area and should consider alternate methods of transportation."

People who live in the area are simply gritting their teeth and preparing for the onslaught of flower fans.

"High Park is protected as the Area of Natural and Scientific Interest and  Environmentally Significant Area," noted one local nature lover on Twitter. 

"Cherry Blossom event is taking place during nesting season and disturbance to wildlife is significant. Please, remember that the park is wildlife home and we are visitors."

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

High Park prepares for crush of visitors to see cherry blossoms

Toronto is getting an outdoor skating rink all summer long

It's about to get a lot easier to visit the Scarborough Bluffs

Toronto renamed LeBronto after Cavs stomp Raptors again

Toronto Marathon route and road closures for 2018

Toronto Islands in full-swing this weekend

High Park cherry blossoms to start blooming this weekend

Toronto is getting a giant beach ball on the waterfront