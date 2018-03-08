High Park cherry blossoms peak bloom set for mid April

The end of winter is in sight, my friends – and oh what a beautiful sight it is.

Sakura in High Park, a website dedicated to monitoring the development of cherry blossoms in Toronto's most-storied collection of groves, is predicting a "peak bloom" for sometime between April and May.

If conditions remain favourable, this means we could start seeing spring's most spectacular natural event (something I like to call "reverse fall") in just over a month.

Last year, High Park hit peak bloom on April 24 with most trees showing 70 to 100 per cent blossom coverage.

While it's still too early for any sort of definitive predictions, just knowing that sakura season is around the corner should put some pep in your step – especially if you've had a chance to witness the explosion of pink and white flowers yourself.

Sakura in High Park reports that trees are already showing "well formed and healthy looking blossom buds," meaning that they're doing well and progressing normally.

"Weather extremes can push the dates out further if gets too cold or even sooner if temperatures rise above seasonal norms," reads the website.

"As always, its the one wildcard that can easily throw predictions for a loop."